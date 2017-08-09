Report: Manhunt after 'waiting' car hits French soldiers, injuring six in 'deliberate' attack

Six people have been injured after a vehicle slammed into soldiers guarding a Paris suburb, French police said.

What we know so far: Six soldiers injured after car drives into them in Paris;

Authorities are hunting for the driver who fled the scene;

The mayor of Levallois said it was a deliberate act targeting security forces;

Witnesses claim driver of BMW was 'waiting in a cul de sac' before incident

Soldiers were part of anti-terrorism operation deployed after 2015 attacks;

Update - 9.44am: Two police officials said authorities are checking video surveillance of the area near the city hall in Levallois, in the north-west of the capital, to identify the vehicle and hunt down the driver.

They said witnesses described seeing a dark-coloured BMW with one person inside waiting in a cul de sac near a building used for soldiers from the Sentinelle security force, which was created after Islamic extremist attacks in 2015.

One official said the attacker struck in the Place de Verdun just as a group of soldiers emerged from the building to board vehicles for a new shift.

Levallois Mayor Patrick Balkany said on BFM television: "A BMW pre-positioned itself in the alley (where the barracks is located) and barreled into them.

He said the car "accelerated very quickly when they left" the building.

A security perimeter was installed around the scene, and the Paris police chief and regional prosecutor are expected at the site Wednesday morning.

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a previously scheduled top-level security meeting Wednesday morning.

Authorities are now searching for the vehicle and the driver after the incident in Levallois, north-west of the capital, according to a Paris police spokesman.

The vehicle appeared to clearly target the soldiers but the motive is unclear, the spokesman added.

Two people were seriously injured and four others were less badly hurt, he said.

The incident is the latest in a series targeting security forces in France guarding sites after a string of deadly attacks.

The mayor of Levallois said it was a deliberate act targeting security forces.

Patrick Balkany denounced on BFM television what he called an "odious attack" and said it was "without a doubt deliberate".

The incident in the Place de Verdun targeted soldiers from the Sentinelle security force which was created after Islamic extremist attacks in 2015.

It comes four days after a teenager with psychiatric problems tried to attack security forces guarding the Eiffel Tower.