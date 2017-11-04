Renewed calls for EU to creat migration channels for asylum seekers fleeing Libya

There are renewed calls for the EU to urgently create migration channels for desperate asylum seekers fleeing Libya.

It comes as nearly 600 people are rescued from the Mediterranean in the past week.

Luca Salerno is the head of the Médecins San Frontiere team on board the rescue vessel 'The Aquarius':

He says it has been a nightmare few days, with an unknown amount of people missing, presumed drowned, after an inflatable boat capsized on Wednesday.