Relatives search for loved ones still missing after Manchester Attack

Hundreds of people are desperately searching for loved ones in the aftermath of a terror attack at Manchester Arena which left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

Parents, relatives and friends are frantically trying to contact people still missing after the explosion, flooding social media with images as they try to track them down.

Thousands of teenagers were inside the arena for a concert by Ariana Grande on Monday night, and Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins has confirmed children are among those killed.

Facebook has activated its safety check feature so people can let loved ones know they are safe, and an emergency helpline, 0161 856 9400, has been set up for those searching for loved ones.

Two hotels near the arena, the Holiday Inn and Premier Inn, both took in stranded children in the immediate aftermath and looked after them overnight.

Among those searching for children was Charlotte Campbell, who has not heard from her 15-year-old daughter Olivia since the attack.

Ms Campbell, who lives in Manchester, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I last had contact with her at half past eight last night.

"She was at the concert, she'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go.

"She was with her friend Adam, Adam was found about half an hour ago, he's in hospital but Olivia has not been found yet."

Ms Campbell said she had been at home "phoning everybody, hospitals, police, all these centres that the children have been put in".

"Her dad is actually in Manchester looking for her.

"I've got friends out looking for her, I've got people I don't even know out looking for her."