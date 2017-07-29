Rare gold lunar space module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum in Ohio

A rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Ohio.

Police in Wapakoneta, in north-west Ohio, responded to an alarm at the museum just before midnight on Friday and discovered the 5in high, solid-gold replica had been stolen.

Police say the rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the museum. Picture: Armstrong Air and Space Museum/Wapakoneta police department via AP

Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in Paris shortly after their historic space mission.

Armstrong, a Wapakoneta native, became the first person to step on to the moon's surface in July 1969.

The FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Wapakoneta police in an investigation of the theft.

Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.

AP