Rapper arrested after shooting at US nightclub leaves 28 injured

A rapper whose concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated assault charges.

US police said Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested with another man early on Sunday at a club in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was performing.

A spokesman said Hampton was wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a gun relating to an incident in Forrest City in eastern Arkansas.

In a tweet, the Little Rock police said no arrests have been made in connection with the mass shooting early on Saturday.

Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt, following the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge.

City officials intend to shut down the club. State regulators suspended the club's alcohol licence on Saturday and its landlord later posted an eviction notice.

Police have said they believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute in the crowd and may be gang-related.

A message posted on the rapper's Facebook page on Saturday offered thoughts and prayers for those injured: "THE VIOLENCE IS NOT FOR THE CLUB PEOPLE. WE ALL COME WITH 1 MOTIVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THATS TO HAVE FUN."



The volley of gunfire inside the Power Ultra Lounge came so fast that investigators believe multiple people were involved. Police chief Kenton Buckner credited quick work by first responders for there being no deaths.

Courtney Swanigan, 23, said that when the gunfire rang out, "I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head".

City officials said they would move on Monday to shut down the club under a "criminal abatement" programme.

Mayor Mark Stodola said the city must "keep guns out of the hands of the wrong people" and suggested that people refuse to patronise clubs that seem to promote violence.

Material advertising the concert by Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes showed a man pointing a gun at a camera.

"A promotional video with a gun on the front cover inviting people to a concert ... should also be totally unacceptable in our community," the mayor said.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas's largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days.

"I'm sick of all the killing and I'm tired of all the shooting. The kids getting hurt," said Raida Bunche, who was waiting outside the club after hearing from a friend that her son had been inside. She found out later that he had run from the club when the shooting started and was not hurt.

The shooting occurred at around 2.30am. about one mile east of the state Capitol building. First-responders are stationed through the central part of the city and hospitals are a short distance away.

"We had professional people responding to that incident and they did what they were trained to do, and I know they probably had something to do with the fact we didn't have any fatalities," Mr Buckner said.

