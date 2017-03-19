Rape victims to be spared ordeal of cross-examination in British courts

Rape victims in the UK will be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court under reforms being brought forward by the British Government.

Britain's Justice Secretary Elizabeth Truss said that from September, their cross-examination will be pre-recorded and then played to the jury during the trial.

The roll-out of the scheme was originally not scheduled to start until the beginning of next year but has been brought forward following a agreement with senior judges.

"Attitudes to sex crimes and victims have changed beyond all recognition in our lifetime, and rape prosecutions are now at record levels," Ms Truss said.

"With more victims now finding the confidence to come forward, I am determined to make their path to justice swifter and less traumatic.

"This will not reduce the right to a fair trial, but will make sure victims of these abhorrent crimes are protected and able provide their best possible evidence."

The Ministry of Justice said the move followed a successful pilot pre-recording the evidence of child victims of sex offences which showed they felt less pressure and were better able to recall events.

Ms Truss also announced a crackdown on paedophiles who use social media to "groom" child victims on line.

A new offence of "sexual communication with a child" - which comes into force next month - will carry a maximum two-year prison sentence in the UK with those convicted automatically being placed on the sex offenders register.

"In a world of mobile phones and social media, our children are ever more vulnerable to those who prey on their innocence and exploit their trust," Ms Truss said.

"This new offence will help to us tackle the early stages of grooming, and nip in the bud those targeting children online or through text messages."