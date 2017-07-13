Ram-raiders use telehandler to smash up bank and steal ATM

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment ram-raiders smashed a telehandler into a building society branch in England to steal a cash machine.

Film released by Leicestershire Police shows the forks of the Bobcat vehicle being repeatedly driven into the building in the centre of Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

Offenders driving a dark Audi and a silver pick-up truck were also involved in the burglary at about 3am on Monday.

Extensive damage was caused to the Nationwide Building Society premises and a large amount of debris was left in the road.

A police spokesman said: "The Bobcat was used to ram the front of the building in order for the suspects to remove the cash machine, which caused a significant amount of disruption.

"We have released the CCTV footage which clearly shows three vehicles in the area and the incident itself taking place.

Ashby ATM theft - CCTV footage issued. Do you recognise these vehicles? Any information? Call 101 pic.twitter.com/miUafn91p9 — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) July 13, 2017

"We are appealing for the public's help to identify the vehicles and who was responsible."

Anyone with information to assist the inquiry is urged to contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.