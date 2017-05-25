RAF say ’Love from Manchester’ message on bomb destined for ISIS targets is real

Britain’s Royal Airforce have confirmed an image showing a bomb with "Love from Manchester" written on it is not a fake.

The image has been widely shared on social media and was initially thought be a fake.

The picture appeared on Twitter with the caption: ’RAF Armourer on a Reaper UAV squadron wrote this on a Hellfire missile before taking off on a Syria mission’.

Various British mainstream media have reported a RAF spokesman as confirming the veracity of the image and quote a RAF sourceas saying the sentiment of the message "is understandable under the circumstances."

The RAF source goes on: "There’s a history of messages being written on missiles in the RAF. It’s unlikely the individual responsible for it will be disciplined."