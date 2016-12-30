Quiet start to Syria ceasefire

A ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey is in force in war-ravaged Syria, marking a potential breakthrough in the six years of fighting that has left more than 250,000 dead and triggered a refugee crisis across Europe.

If it holds, the truce between the Syrian government and the country's mainstream rebel forces will be followed by peace talks next month in Kazakhstan, Russian president Vladimir Putin said in announcing the agreement.

He described it, however, as "quite fragile" and requiring "special attention and patience".

The first half-hour of the ceasefire, which began at midnight local time, was one of "comprehensive calm", said Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

He said before the truce came into force, the government was bombing several areas, including the province of Aleppo and suburbs of the capital Damascus.

How did it come about?

After several previous attempts to halt the civil war failed, Russia, Turkey and the Syrian military all agreed to a ceasefire.

Putin announced three documents had been signed: the first, between the Syrian government and armed opposition on a ceasefire. The second, a measure that will help support the ceasefire. And the last, an agreement to start peace talks on Syrian settlement.

The agreement comes on the heels of the Syrian army regaining control of Aleppo, the country’s largest city, putting an end to the opposition’s four-year hold over parts of the city.

What does it mean?

The ceasefire has been guaranteed by both Russia and Turkey, but excludes extremist groups such as the so-called Islamic State, and envelopes all areas of Syria. It will come into effect at midnight on Friday.

Putin said he’d ordered the Russian military to scale down its presence in Syria, while Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said all foreign fighters – including those from Hezbollah – should withdraw from Syria.

Syria’s military said the nationwide truce will pave the way for reactivating negotiations to end the conflict.

What happens next?

Putin did not actually say how many troops will be withdrawn from Syria but he did say Russia will continue “fighting international terrorism in Syria” and supporting Syrian president Bashar Assad’s military.

The Russian military will maintain its presence at both an air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia and the naval facility in the port of Tartus, Putin said.

Peace talks between Assad’s government and its opposition are due to be held in Kazakhstan.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is also welcome to join the Syrian peace process once he takes office.