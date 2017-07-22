Quake rattles Italian town devastated by 2016 tremor

An earthquake has rattled Amatrice, the central Italian town that was devastated by a much more powerful tremor in 2016.

Italian authorities reported no injuries or serious damage from the 4.2 magnitude quake which occurred shortly after 4am local time (5am BST) on Saturday.

Mayor Sergio Pirozzi said local people are used to quakes and aftershocks after the August 24 quake which killed nearly 300 people in the Apennine mountains area.

Mr Pirozzi said: "There's nothing left to destroy here. The only thing is that this shock has a psychological effect on the people."

Seismologists said Saturday's quake occurred along the same fault line as the deadly 2016 tremor.