Putin vows to modernise Russia as challengers prepare for election race

President Vladimir Putin has presented his vision for modernising Russia, while some of his challengers in next March's presidential vote have been formally nominated for the race.

Mr Putin is running as an independent candidate, keeping a distance from the top Kremlin party, United Russia, which has been dogged by corruption allegations against some of its top members.

Despite that, Mr Putin showed up on Saturday at United Russia's congress, speaking about his future goals.

He pledged to offer broader incentives for business, fight corruption and pour extra resources into the underfunded health care and education system.

With his approval ratings topping 80%, Mr Putin is set to easily win the March 18 vote.

Ksenia Sobchak, a star TV host, was formally nominated for the race on Saturday following a few other contenders.