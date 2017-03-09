Protests took place all over the world on International Women's Day

International Women’s Day was an opportunity to celebrate women, but for many it was also a chance to stand up against gender inequality.

In cities all over the world demonstrators took to the streets to protest against sexism. Here are some of the major rallies from all over the globe, many of which were fighting specific causes in the battle to help women.

Ireland

Dublin's streets filled with peaceful protestors, marching to #repealthe8th - Gardai say up to 12,000 strong at the #March4Repeal pic.twitter.com/LPd6WK6h0q — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) March 8, 2017

Thousands took to the streets in Dublin to protest against the government’s abortion laws.

In Ireland, abortion is illegal except if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger, and that’s exactly what the March4Repeal was trying to overturn.

Women marched in their thousands, chanting “Our body, our choice!” and “Enda, Enda, where’s our referenda?” –

On the same day, students staged a Strike4Repeal, protesting against the abortion laws by walking out of lectures.

Huge crowd outside Leinster House for #March4Repeal pic.twitter.com/GQROBKvuQ2 — Abortion Rights IE (@freesafelegal) March 8, 2017

Protests supporting the March4Repeal also took place simultaneously in other cities like London and Amsterdam.

Poland

(Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

In Warsaw and across the country, protesters showed the government red cards as part of their demonstration.

(Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

They were demanding protection against violence, equal rights and respect.

America

(Lynne Sladky/AP)

Hundreds of women around the US took part in the “A day without a woman” protest, organised by the group behind the Women’s March in January the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

(Kathy Willens/AP)

Rallies took place from New York to California, with thousands of women striking, joining rallies or wearing red to demonstrate how vital they are to the US economy.

(Kathy Willens/AP)

Women protested against a range of issues – from the Republican-backed bill that would strip Planned Parenthood of its funding to the wage gap and the inequality that women at work face. In New York, around 1,000 people protested outside of Trump Tower and at least 10 arrests were made.

(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Yemen

(Hani Mohammed/AP)

Women protested outside of the UN building in Sanaa. They were taking a stand against war that kills both women and children, calling for the Yemen siege to end.

(Hani Mohammed/AP)

Brazil

(Eraldo Peres/AP)

In Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Porto Alegre women were demonstrating against current president Michel Temer. Temer came under particular fire for honouring women on International Women’s day for their home-making skills and for spotting supermarket bargains.

(Andre Penner/AP)

Protesters held signs saying “Cancel the impeachment, defeat the coup” in support of the country’s first female president Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached after being accused of breaking fiscal rules in 2015.