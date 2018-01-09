Prosecutors 'will not charge Roman Polanski after molestation report'

Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 - when she was 10 years old - because the allegations are too old.

A district attorney's office memo obtained by the Associated Press on Monday said prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive from the US since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October. The woman said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, has said the allegations are untrue.

AP