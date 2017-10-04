Prosecutors seek death penalty for killer clown suspect

Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband in 1990.

State attorney Dave Aronberg confirmed he will seek the death penalty against 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren, who was ordered to be held in custody without bond at a court hearing.

She was extradited on Tuesday from Abingdon, Virginia, where she lived with her husband Michael Warren for years.

Sheila Warren was arrested last month over the death of Marlene Warren, who was shot in the face by a clown delivering carnations and balloons.

Investigators said a new DNA test gave them the evidence they needed to make an arrest.

Attorney Richard Lubin said Sheila Warren "vehemently denies" the killing.