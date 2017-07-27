Prominent transgender people are speaking out against Trump’s military ban

Prominent members of the transgender community have been speaking out against Donald Trump’s highly controversial announcement to ban trans people from serving in the US military “in any capacity”.

The US president declared on Twitter that the US military “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail”.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump’s proposal, which contradicts the pledge he made during his campaign to fight for LGBT issues, is a reversal of the Obama administration’s decision last year to allow trans individuals to serve openly in the army.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

Thousands of transgender Americans currently serve in the US military, and defence officials say as many as 250 service members have been approved to change gender, or are currently transitioning.

Chelsea Manning, a former member of the US army, called out the military’s “cowardice”:

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

She was released from prison earlier this year after serving seven years for disclosing military documents to WikiLeaks. Her sentence was commuted by former president Barack Obama.

Writer and activist Janet Mock said trans people had made sacrifices and done “vital work, unlike” the current president:

There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, asked: “What happened to your promise to fight” for them?”

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Jenner has previously declared her support for the Republican party.

American actress Candis Cayne tweeted:

As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop! — candis cayne (@candiscayne) July 26, 2017

Writer and producer Jen Richards, who starred on Caitlyn Jenner’s reality TV show I Am Cait, alongside Cayne, wrote on Twitter:

If you can impugn trans veterans who served w/ distinction, ban trans people willing to die for their country, what hope do rest of us have? — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) July 26, 2017

Lawyer and activist Chase Strangio, who has represented Chelsea Manning since 2013, wrote:

To my trans family. You are perfect. You are loved. Let's find each other and fight. <3 — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) July 26, 2017

Orange Is the New Black star, Laverne Cox, took to Instagram to call for people to unite and “send the message” to Americans that “trans lives, safety and service are valuable (and) they matter”.

I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President. This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.” #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransTroops #TransIsBeautiful A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

She also thanked trans members of the army for their service.