Probe at bed-makers after 7-month-old baby dies

A bed manufacturer is under investigation after the death of a seven-month-old baby.

Playtime Beds of Sheffield in the UK issued a safety warning stating that its made-to-measure beds "could lead to risks to children such as asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing".

Children's cots, twin beds, bunk beds, cabin beds, high sleeper beds and triple and quadruple beds are covered by the warning.

Sheffield trading standards officials and police have been alerted and one mother said her daughter is now having to sleep on the floor.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman told the Daily Mirror: "We are investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old at a property in Melrosegate, York.

"Police would appeal to customers of Playtime Beds that if they have ever had any safety concerns or a child has suffered an injury as a result of the design of the bed, then please contact us."

Craig Williams and Playtime Beds, which has been supplying beds since 2011, has stopped trading.

The safety warning advised customers that "until such time that they are able to determine which bed and extras you purchased, you stop using the bed immediately either for sleep or play, and ensure that children in particular do not climb, sleep in it or play in or on it".

One customer, Lisa Marelli, described herself as "feeling confused" by the situation after paying hundreds of pounds for a bespoke princess castle bed.

She wrote on Facebook: "As you can imagine the first thing is to not let me little girl anywhere near the bed as her safety comes first. Then Anger!! as we are all left not knowing what the problem is and with this huge bed not been used.My little girl is now left on her mattress on the floor and is heartbroken."

Mr Williams traded as Playtime Beds using Facebook and eBay from about 2011.

Products have been supplied by PlayTime Beds Ltd since the company was formed in March last year.

Sheffield trading standards officials said anyone worried about their beds should call the UK Citizens Advice Bureau.