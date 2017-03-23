Probe after ABC News Twitter accounts hacked

ABC News has said three of its Twitter accounts have been hacked, sending out profanity-filled posts to its millions of followers.

The tweets have since been deleted and ABC News said it is "working on resolving the problem".

The hacked accounts included the main ABC News one, which has nearly 10 million followers, and two accounts related to its morning show, Good Morning America.

ABC News is owned by Walt Disney.

Twitter declined to comment, saying that it does not discuss individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.

