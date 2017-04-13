Priti Patel says South Sudan violence is tribal genocide

The violence in South Sudan is now genocide that is being perpetrated along tribal lines, International Development Secretary Priti Patel has said.

She said in an interview that there are "massacres taking place, people's throats being slit".

Ms Patel, who visited South Sudan this week, said there is a "scorched earth policy," with villages being burned down, women being raped, and food being used as a weapon of war.

She described the situation in South Sudan as "absolutely abhorrent and inhumane".

A United Nations report released last month said South Sudan is experiencing ethnic cleansing by mostly government forces.

The report described the country as teetering on the edge of genocide.

South Sudan fell into civil war in December 2013.