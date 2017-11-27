Prince Harry used Diana's diamonds in his design for engagement ring

Prince Harry designed Meghan Markle's engagement ring himself, using diamonds which belonged to his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The two outside stones came from the late princess's personal collection and are a poignant tribute to Diana in the year of the 20th anniversary of her death.

At the centre of the ring is a large diamond from Botswana, a country that holds special significance for Harry who has visited many times since he was a child.

It is also a place where the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half, Kensington Palace said.

A beaming Meghan showed off the sparkling jewels at an open-air photocall in the Palace's Sunken Garden.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The band is made of gold and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to the Queen.

Harry is not the only royal to design his bride-to-be's engagement ring using jewels that belonged to his mother.

The Duke of Edinburgh designed an engagement ring for the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1947.

The Duke had the ring made by the jewellers Philip Antrobus Ltd, using diamonds from a tiara belonging to his mother, Princess Alice of Greece.

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, he gave her Diana's famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

He hid the priceless heirloom in a rucksack so he could pop the question on holiday in Kenya.