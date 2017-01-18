Previously infertile couple have baby using '3-parent' IVF

A baby has been born to a previously infertile couple in Ukraine using a new "three-parent" IVF technique.

The Times reports a healthy boy was delivered earlier this month using a method called "pronuclear transfer".

It involved fertilising the woman's eggs with her partner's sperm and transferring their combined genes into a donor egg. The child has the DNA of his two parents, and a tiny amount of genetic material from the donor.

The mother tried for 10 years to have a baby, including four cycles of IVF.

Another "three-parent" baby was created using a slightly different method in Mexico last year.