Pregnant woman left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car while trying to stop fraud

A pregnant woman who tried to stop a crime at a shop in England suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene.

The woman, in her 30s, had tried to stop an attempted fraud at the shop where she works in London Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex Police said.

She was struck by a grey Volkswagen Golf and suffered injuries to her head and face and internal injuries.

She was taken to hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition after the incident at around 5pm on Monday.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "It is not believed the baby was harmed."

Did you see an RTC in London Road, #LeighonSea yesterday which left a pregnant woman with life-threatening injuries? Any info call 101. pic.twitter.com/lSmF5jYipB — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 28, 2017

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, assault, fraud by false representation and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was detained at an address in London on Tuesday and taken to Southend police station where he remains in custody.

A car has also been recovered.

Detective Inspector Stuart Truss said: "The shop was very busy at that time of day and there were also a lot of people in the area who may have seen what happened.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information about it to come forward and contact us."