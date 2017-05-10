Pregnant motorist jailed for driving into cyclist who tackled her on using phone

A pregnant motorist who chased and ploughed into a cyclist, sending him flying into a tree, has been jailed for three years.

Justine Henshaw-Bryan rammed a Ford Fiesta into Damien Doughty on February 10 last year after he confronted her for using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

The 25-year-old of Lister Court, Yoakley Road, Hackney, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Sentencing, Judge Gregory Perrins told Henshaw-Bryan her actions could have killed the victim, and that she must have been aware of the risk her dangerous driving presented to him.

"This was a calculated attempt to run him over and use your car as a weapon," he added.

"It would have been obvious that to do so would have carried significant risk of injury (to the cyclist)."

He added: "Those who are unable to control their temper while driving and feel that cyclists are fair game must be dealt with severely."

Judge Perrins jailed Henshaw-Bryan, who is due to give birth in November, for three years, and handed her a four-a-half-year driving disqualification and six penalty points.

The court heard how the pair nearly collided on Stoke Newington High Street in north London when Henshaw-Bryan pulled out in front of the cycle courier while using her device.

Mr Doughty, 38, confronted Henshaw-Bryan over her use of the handset, to which she shouted at him and told him to "f*** off", the court heard.

Angry by the exchange, in response he kicked her wing mirror when they met at the next set of lights.

She then chased him down and while on Victorian Grove used the vehicle to send him careering into a tree, before driving off.

Following the incident, the court heard how Mr Doughty was left with a number of injuries including a serious one to his liver, and spent two weeks in hospital, three days of which were in intensive care.

Driving with her then boyfriend in the car, she claimed he had told her to follow the cyclist, and it was him who had grabbed the wheel and aimed the vehicle at Mr Doughty.

Judge Perrins said, despite hearing she had been a victim of domestic violence while in the relationship, he did not accept Henshaw-Bryan was frightened of him.

He told her she must have been angry and confrontational as she was prepared to tell Mr Doughty to "f*** off", before pursuing him at speed.

In the dock, Henshaw-Bryan appeared tearful and could be seen looking over to her family who were sitting in the public gallery.

As she was taken to the cells after her sentenced was passed, she shouted out "I love you mummy, I love you daddy", and blew kisses towards them.

The court heard how she is a carer for her mother and helps her with "daily basic care needs".

Judge Perrins said he accepted this will have an impact on her parent but said that is her fault and "no one else's".

