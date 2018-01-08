Prague astronomical clock to be removed for restoration

One of Prague's major tourist attractions, its medieval astronomical clock, has been stopped and is to be taken away for major repairs set to last months.

The clock last performed for visitors to the Czech capital this morning at 9am local time (8am GMT).

Prague officials said the clock, which was installed on the City Hall's tower in 1410, will be completely disassembled and its parts taken for restoration, in the first complex repair work carried out since the Second World War.

The entire City Hall was badly damaged in the war, and the some of the post-war restoration work was not done properly and needs to be fixed.

The clock is expected to be back in place in the late summer.