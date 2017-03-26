Powerful pictures as Russians came out in force to protest corruption

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Russia to protest over alleged government corruption, in what are believed to be the largest demonstrations since 2011/12 following what were deemed fraudulent parliamentary elections.

Sunday’s unsanctioned protests were organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on the day while walking to the demonstration in Moscow’s Pushkin Square.

The protests centred around reports by Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption that prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards – including a house JUST for raising ducks.

(Andrew Lubimov/AP)

Ducks were a prominent feature in the protests, as were arrests – with reports of hundreds being detained across Russia.

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

This sign asks Medvedev “how much did it cost you?”

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

While this man chose to direct his message to President Vladimir Putin, labelling him a “thief”.

(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Trainers have also been used as a sign of corruption, with the prime minister reportedly having amassed a vast collection.

(Ivan Vodopianov/AP)

Woman holds a sign referencing PM Medvedev's huge sneaker collection at @navalny protest: "A thief should sit in prison" pic.twitter.com/DLCIguD1z2 — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 26, 2017

Protests took place all the way from Moscow to Vladivostok, a city further east than North Korea and a full 5629 miles away.

Anti-corruption protest in Vladivostok ends in arrests and scuffles https://t.co/PHQ48Ans6h pic.twitter.com/UsZaKE87Zn — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 26, 2017

Police fought hard to get these protesters off a lamppost in Moscow.

(Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

Where the Alexander Pushkin monument became a hot spot for demonstrators.

(Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

(Andrew Lubimov/AP)

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

In St Petersburg, the settings at Marsivo Field provided an impressive backdrop for the city’s defiant population.

(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

As did Dvortsovaya Palace Square.

(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

This picture shows just how many turned up in the city.

10 тысяч в Петербурге скандируют нет войне #ДимонОтветит pic.twitter.com/n1AxzKoNMf — Арсений Веснин (@ars_ves) March 26, 2017

Medvedev’s spokesperson dubbed claims of corruption as “propagandistic attacks”, but the prime minister is yet to address the reports.

The Kremlin has not commented on the demonstrations, having previously said that unsanctioned protests were an illegal provocation.