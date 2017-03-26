Powerful pictures as Russians came out in force to protest corruption

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Russia to protest over alleged government corruption, in what are believed to be the largest demonstrations since 2011/12 following what were deemed fraudulent parliamentary elections.

Sunday’s unsanctioned protests were organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on the day while walking to the demonstration in Moscow’s Pushkin Square.

The protests centred around reports by Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption that prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards – including a house JUST for raising ducks.

A woman holds up a yellow duck toy
(Andrew Lubimov/AP)

Ducks were a prominent feature in the protests, as were arrests – with reports of hundreds being detained across Russia.

Police detain protesters in Pushkin Square, downtown Moscow
(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Police detain a protester in downtown Moscow
(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

This sign asks Medvedev “how much did it cost you?”

A man holds a poster with a yellow duck toy in downtown Moscow
(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

While this man chose to direct his message to President Vladimir Putin, labelling him a “thief”.

Protesters shout slogans at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St.Petersburg
(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Trainers have also been used as a sign of corruption, with the prime minister reportedly having amassed a vast collection.

People hang trainers, which have become a symbol of corruption
(Ivan Vodopianov/AP)

Protests took place all the way from Moscow to Vladivostok, a city further east than North Korea and a full 5629 miles away.

Police fought hard to get these protesters off a lamppost in Moscow.

police officer tries to get protesters down from a lamp post
(Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

Where the Alexander Pushkin monument became a hot spot for demonstrators.

People surround Alexander Pushkin monument in downtown Moscow
(Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

A man shouts anti-government slogans in downtown Moscow
(Andrew Lubimov/AP)

Police block protesters in Pushkin Square
(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

In St Petersburg, the settings at Marsivo Field provided an impressive backdrop for the city’s defiant population.

Protesters gather at Marsivo Field in St.Petersburg
(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

As did Dvortsovaya Palace Square.

Protesters gather at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St.Petersburg
(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

This picture shows just how many turned up in the city.

Medvedev’s spokesperson dubbed claims of corruption as “propagandistic attacks”, but the prime minister is yet to address the reports.

The Kremlin has not commented on the demonstrations, having previously said that unsanctioned protests were an illegal provocation.

