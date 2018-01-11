Power restored at Las Vegas technology show after being plunged into darkness

A power cut at technology show CES was caused by condensation following heavy rainfall in Las Vegas, the show's organisers have said.

The outage saw large parts of the Las Vegas Convention Centre plunged into darkness on Wednesday morning, including the booths of tech giants Sony, Samsung and Intel.

In a statement following the restoration of power, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said the previous day's rain was believed to have caused the issue.

It said: "Today at approximately 11.15am, the Central Hall and South Hall bridge meeting rooms at the Las Vegas Convention Centre lost power.

"Power in the South Hall was restored within minutes, and power has now been fully restored to all areas. A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility's transformers."

On Tuesday, Google had been unable to open its first ever CES booth after heavy rain hit the city, ending a dry spell which had lasted for more than 100 days in Las Vegas and partially flooding the company's outdoor booth.

Leaks from the roof of the convention centre on the show floor were also reported by visitors.

The four-day show is one of the biggest events in the technology industry calendar, attracting in excess of 170,000 visitors and hosting new products from some of the industry's biggest names.