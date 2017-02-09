Pot of noodles blamed for fire that killed two children in US

A baby and her three-year-old brother were killed when a pot of noodles cooking on a hot plate sparked a fire inside a camper trailer.

Their mother and a sibling were also badly burned.

Police Chief Matt Doering said today that investigators believe the fire was accidental.

Neighbours in Glynn County, Georgia, reported hearing an explosion when the trailer caught fire on Wednesday. Doering said flames detonated something in the home, but no foul play is suspected.

Authorities said the blaze killed three-year-old Blayden Wade Reeves and his four-month-old sister, Tallie Ann Carter. Their mother and a two-year-old brother were in critical condition at a Florida burns centre.

Doering said the children and their parents had lived in the trailer for months after their mobile home caught fire last May.

- AP