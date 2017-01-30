Post-mortems ordered for bodies of six German teens found dead following party

German prosecutors have ordered post-mortem examinations to be conducted on the bodies of six teenagers who were found dead at a garden house in Bavaria.

The owner of the garden in Arnstein, some 47 miles east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four other young men on Sunday morning. All were aged 18 or 19.

He went to the house after failing to reach his children, who had held a party at the house on Saturday night.

Prosecutors and police said in a statement on Monday that there is still no solid information on what happened but there are no indications at this point of a violent crime.

In addition to the post-mortem examinations, investigators ordered blood tests to determine whether any "extraneous substances" were present.