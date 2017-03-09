'Populism is evil and ends badly' says Pope Francis

Pope Francis has warned of the dangers of rising populism in western democracies.

The pope told German newspaper Die Zeit today "populism is evil and ends badly as the past century showed".

He also said he rejects any kind of cult around the papacy and he is a normal believer just like everyone else.

Francis said: "I don't see myself as anything special ... I'm a sinner, I'm fallible."

In the first major interview Francis has given a German newspaper, the pope was asked whether he experienced moments in which he doubted the existence of God.

He responded: "I, too, know moments of emptiness."

But, he pointed out periods of crisis are also a chance to grow, saying a believer who does not experience that remains "infantile".