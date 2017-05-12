Pope visits Portugal to mark centenary of children's Virgin Mary vision

Pope Francis is to visit a town in Portugal to honour two poor shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th century Catholic Church.

Francis will arrive in the shrine town of Fatima to celebrate the centenary of the apparitions and canonise the children.

He is hoping the message of peace that they reported 100 years ago, when Europe was in the throes of World War One, will resonate today.

Francis's deputy, Cardial Pietro Parolin, said the importance of Fatima lies specifically in the fact that poor, illiterate children were able to convey a powerful message of love and forgiveness at a time of war when "the talk was of hatred, vendetta, hostilities".

PA