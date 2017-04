Pope prepares to celebrate mass in Cairo

The Pope is preparing to celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.

Local media reports say at least 25,000 are expected at Saturday's Mass in Cairo, which comes on the second day of Francis' two-day trip to the Arab world's most populous country.

On Friday, Francis urged Egypt's Muslim leaders teach a rejection of violence in God's name during the delicate visit, and he strongly backed its uncompromising crackdown on political Islam and militancy.

His main event was a landmark visit to Cairo's Al-Azhar, the revered, 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni Islam learning that trains clerics and scholars from around the world.

He also met President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

