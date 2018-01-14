Pope calls on governments to welcome and integrate migrants

Pope Francis has called on governments and societies to welcome and integrate migrants.

At a special mass in Rome earlier, the Pontiff said communities must "open themselves without prejudice" to those arriving.

The call comes in the week which saw the US President use disparaging remarks about Africa.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland’s Pippa Woollnough has criticised Donald Trump’s comments.

"We mustn’t stop being shocked by the things that Trump is saying regarding migration and immigration.

"We mustn’t stop countering that by proactive and positive messages..."

"We are going to have to work harder because the problem is this is giving people agency within the state to say if this is allowed we can say this and it is not allowed."

