Poll finds nearly half of Scots 'opposed to independence referendum before Brexit'

Almost half of Scots do not want a second independence referendum to be held before the UK quits the European Union (EU), an opinion poll has suggested.

New research by Survation for the Scottish Daily Mail found 46% would oppose a fresh ballot on independence taking place before Brexit.

But two-fifths (41%) said they would support a second independence referendum ahead of the UK's EU departure. Almost one in 10 (9%) backed neither option while 4% said they did not know.

Survation questioned 1,019 people in Scotland between March 8 and March 13 - the day First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the surprise announcement that she will seek to stage a ballot on leaving the UK.

Just over a third (36%) said Theresa May should refuse to give Holyrood the power to stage another independence ballot, although 31% said the British Prime Minister should agree to this.

Almost a fifth (18%) said Mrs May should consent to a second referendum being held, but on the condition that it does not take place until after the UK exits the EU in 2019, while 14% said they did not know what the British Prime Minister should do.

The poll also found that 48% would vote No again if there was another referendum. Support for independence was 43% while 9% said they were undecided.

When "don't knows" were removed from the poll, if gave a majority of 53% for the Union, with 47% backing independence.

But a YouGov poll for The Times showed a larger majority in favour on Scotland staying part of Britain.

It found 57% backed staying inside the UK and 43% wanted independence, once "don't knows" and those not prepared to vote were excluded.

The research, carried out between March 9 and March 14, questioned 1,028 people.