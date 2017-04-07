Politicians speak out on Twitter for and against US strikes on Syria

Politicians from around the world were quick to react on Twitter to news of the US strikes on Syria.

Republicans backed President Donald Trump's actions, with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan tweeting a statement of approval, adding: "This action in Syria was appropriate and just."

This action in Syria was appropriate and just.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/oIlOT65zTC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 7, 2017

Veteran Republican senator John McCain said: ".@POTUS's strikes in #Syria send impt msg US won't stand by as #Assad, aided by #Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians".

Democrats spoke out about Mr Trump's actions, drawing attention to the fact that Congress had not yet voted to authorise the strikes.

Democratic congresswoman Barbara Lee said: "I was the lone vote against 2001 AUMF. Syria strikes are far beyond the scope of this war authorization. @SpeakerRyan needs to bring a vote."

New York senator Chuck Schumer tweeted a full statement also saying Congress should be consulted before a strategy to tackle problems in Syria is implemented.

Please see my statement following the US military strike in Syria: pic.twitter.com/MmiFY1LNxS — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 7, 2017

But former vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine had stronger words, saying: "President waging military action against Syria without a vote of Congress? Unconstitutional."

President waging military action against Syria without a vote of Congress? Unconstitutional. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 7, 2017

"Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held account for atrocities. But the President's failure to seek congressional approval is unlawful."

Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held account for atrocities. But the President's failure to seek congressional approval is unlawful — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 7, 2017

Abroad, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced he was in favour of the strikes, tweeting: "The retribution has been proportionate and it has been swift and we support the US in that swift action."

The retribution has been proportionate and it has been swift and we support the US in that swift action. https://t.co/XbrmdZTpLo #Syria — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) April 7, 2017

European Council president Donald Tusk also backed the US move.

He said: "US strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks. EU will work with the US to end brutality in Syria."

US strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks. EU will work with the US to end brutality in Syria. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 7, 2017

However, French President Francois Hollande seemed to back away from military intervention saying his country would do all it can "to relaunch the process of political transition in #Syria."

La France, avec ses partenaires, va prendre toutes les initiatives pour relancer le processus de transition politique en #Syrie — François Hollande (@fhollande) April 7, 2017

British politicians also commented on the missile launches.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, approving the strikes.

The Ministry of Defence tweeted: "Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has welcomed US strikes on a Syrian airfield last night, saying they were 'limited and appropriate'."

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has welcomed US strikes on a Syrian airfield last night, saying they were 'limited and appropriate'. — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) April 7, 2017

Backbencher George Osborne was also in favour. He said: "So it takes @realDonaldTrump to re-establish the West's 100 yr old redline against the abhorrent use of chemical weapons ..."

So it takes @realDonaldTrump to re-establish the West's 100 yr old redline against the abhorrent use of chemical weapons ... — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) April 7, 2017

"Although UK wasn't involved in strike - I assume we were consulted & will support. Chance for Commons to make amends for terrible 2013 vote".

Although UK wasn't involved in strike - I assume we were consulted & will support. Chance for Commons to make amends for terrible 2013 vote — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) April 7, 2017

But former Ukip leader Nigel Farage questioned the strikes, saying: "Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end?"

Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2017

And Ukip leader Paul Nuttall came out against them, saying: "The U.S. bombing of Syria last night was rash, trigger happy, nonsensical and will achieve nothing. I hoped for better."

The U.S. bombing of Syria last night was rash, trigger happy, nonsensical and will achieve nothing. I hoped for better. — Paul Nuttall (@paulnuttallukip) April 7, 2017

International players also responded.

The Russian embassy in the UK mirrored a statement from the Kremlin, saying: "Putin: US strikes against Syria are act of aggression against sovereign state. US-Russia relations will deteriorate further."

Putin: US strikes against Syria are act of aggression against sovereign state. US-Russia relations will deteriorate further. pic.twitter.com/j6cC5iTCUf — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 7, 2017

The Saudi Arabian embassy in the US said: "#SaudiArabia strongly supports US military operations on Syrian military targets in response to Assad's us of chemical weapons."