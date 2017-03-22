Politicians describe chaos as British Parliament goes into lockdown after terror incident
British politicians described chaotic scenes in Westminster after a security alert meant many had to be evacuated from the UK Parliament.
Peer Sheila Noakes wrote: "Shots in Parliament Square. People running like crazy."
Shots in Parliament Square. People running like crazy.— Sheila Noakes (@1SVN) March 22, 2017
Conservative MP Grant Shapps tweeted: "Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back."
Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back.— Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) March 22, 2017
Fellow Tory Michael Fabricant described a similar scene, saying: "I was walking briskly to a vote when crowds of MPs rushed towards me saying that shots have been fired and shouts of 'get back'."
I was walking briskly to a vote when crowds of MPs rushed towards me saying that shots have been fired and shouts of 'get back'.— Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) March 22, 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron tweeted shortly after news of the incident broke: "Currently with a shell-shocked group of MPs at New Scotland Yard having been evacuated following the attack. Police doing an incredible job."
Currently with a shell shocked group of MPs at New Scotland Yard having been evacuated following the attack. Police doing an incredible job.— Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 22, 2017
Many MPs spoke about being locked inside rooms in the Parliament building. Green Party leader Caroline Lucas tweeted: "Locked in Commons with fellow MPs. Thoughts with innocent people hurt today and thanks as ever to Police & other staff working so hard here."
Locked in Commons with fellow MPs. Thoughts with innocent people hurt today and thanks as ever to Police & other staff working so hard here.— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 22, 2017
Labour's David Lammy wrote: "Locked in the Commons Chamber but my heart goes out to the police officers, those hit by the car on the bridge and their families. Stay safe."
Locked in the Commons Chamber but my heart goes out to the police officers, those hit by the car on the bridge and their families. Stay safe— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 22, 2017
