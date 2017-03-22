Politicians describe chaos as British Parliament goes into lockdown after terror incident

British politicians described chaotic scenes in Westminster after a security alert meant many had to be evacuated from the UK Parliament.

Peer Sheila Noakes wrote: "Shots in Parliament Square. People running like crazy."

Shots in Parliament Square. People running like crazy. — Sheila Noakes (@1SVN) March 22, 2017

Conservative MP Grant Shapps tweeted: "Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back."

Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back. — Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) March 22, 2017

Fellow Tory Michael Fabricant described a similar scene, saying: "I was walking briskly to a vote when crowds of MPs rushed towards me saying that shots have been fired and shouts of 'get back'."

I was walking briskly to a vote when crowds of MPs rushed towards me saying that shots have been fired and shouts of 'get back'. — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) March 22, 2017

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron tweeted shortly after news of the incident broke: "Currently with a shell-shocked group of MPs at New Scotland Yard having been evacuated following the attack. Police doing an incredible job."

Currently with a shell shocked group of MPs at New Scotland Yard having been evacuated following the attack. Police doing an incredible job. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 22, 2017

Many MPs spoke about being locked inside rooms in the Parliament building. Green Party leader Caroline Lucas tweeted: "Locked in Commons with fellow MPs. Thoughts with innocent people hurt today and thanks as ever to Police & other staff working so hard here."

Locked in Commons with fellow MPs. Thoughts with innocent people hurt today and thanks as ever to Police & other staff working so hard here. — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 22, 2017

Labour's David Lammy wrote: "Locked in the Commons Chamber but my heart goes out to the police officers, those hit by the car on the bridge and their families. Stay safe."