Polish official suspended after depicting Donald Tusk as SS officer

Poland's Foreign Ministry has suspended one of its honorary consuls in the US after the woman posted a digitally-altered image showing European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as a Nazi German SS officer.

Polish state news agency PAP reported Sunday that further decisions regarding Maria Szonert-Binienda, recently named honorary consul in Akron, Ohio, will be decided after Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski returns from a visit to Australia.

Ms Szonert-Binienda told PAP that her social media account had been hacked.

Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party is at deep odds with Mr Tusk, a former Polish prime minister.

Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has been a long-time political rival of Mr Tusk.

One of Mr Tusk's grandfathers served briefly in the German Wehrmacht during the Second World War, something his political opponents have used against him.

