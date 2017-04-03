Police warning about dangerous dog on loose after two pitbull-types shot dead

People in Bolton are being warned to keep away from a dangerous dog on the loose after armed police shot dead two pitbull-type animals that attacked a man and woman in the street.

Officers were called to Queen's Park in Chorley New Road at 10.20am on Sunday after reports that five dogs were dangerously out of control.

Emergency services found a woman in her 40s who had been bitten on the hand and a man with bite injuries on his legs.

Another dog was also seriously hurt, while a woman was taken to hospital with shock.

A 38-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of affray and allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in public.

Greater Manchester Police said armed officers "humanely destroyed" two dogs and seized two more.

But one, described as "large, short haired and of a bulky/muscular build", is still on the loose and police are warning people to be wary of it.

Superintendent Chris Allsop said: "While officers are working closely with dog wardens to search for the remaining dog, I'd like to remind people that their safety is extremely important.

"Although, we haven't received any further reports of a dog being dangerously out of control, if you see a dog matching the description, please don't approach it but call 101 straight away so trained officers can respond and ensure everyone's safety."

Anyone who sees a dog matching the description is asked to tell police, while witnesses or those with information are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PA