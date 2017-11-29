Police think arm found in the sea may be linked to journalist's death

Divers have found an arm in the sea south of the Danish capital Copenhagen which police say could be linked to the case of the dismembered Swedish journalist who disappeared after a trip on a private submarine in August.

Police say the arm was found today about half a mile from where Kim Wall's decapitated head and legs were discovered in plastic bags in October.

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen faces preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse for disposing Ms Wall's body at sea.

He claims he did not kill her and says she died accidentally. However, he has admitted dismembering her.

Madsen has voluntarily accepted extending his pre-trial detention until December 12.

Kim Wall.

AP