Police search for journalist missing since trip on home-made submarine

Copenhagen police have said they are looking for a body in the case of a Swedish journalist missing since a trip on a home-made submarine.

Chief investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said "it is our clear presumption that we are looking for a dead person" in the case of 30-year-old Kim Wall.

Mr Moeller Jensen said in a YouTube clip released by Copenhagen police that "we are still missing a corpse".

He said Danish divers were searching areas in the Oresund Strait off southern Copenhagen and Swedish colleagues have been searching their coastline by helicopter.

Submarine owner Peter Madsen was questioned after his home-made UC3 Nautilus sub sank on Friday.

Police later arrested the Dane on preliminary manslaughter charges over the disappearance of Ms Wall.

Madsen has denied having anything to do with her disappearance.