Police responding to reports of explosion in New York City
11/12/2017
The New York Police Department has said it is responding to reports of an "explosion of unknown origin" in Manhattan.
The incident is believed to have occurred at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.
More as we have it.
The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017
