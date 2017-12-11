Police responding to reports of explosion in New York City

The New York Police Department has said it is responding to reports of an "explosion of unknown origin" in Manhattan.

The incident is believed to have occurred at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.

More as we have it.
KEYWORDS: new york

 

