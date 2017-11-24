Police respond to 'incident' at Oxford Circus tube station

Oxford Circus station in London has been evacuated because of an "incident", police said.

There were reports of people running out of the Tube station on Friday afternoon.

On Twitter, British Transport Police said: "Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it."

Transport for London said on Twitter: "Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident."

More to follow...

