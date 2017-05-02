Police release CCTV footage of woman who tried to abduct child from supermarket trolley

A woman is being sought by police in England after the attempted abduction of a child from a supermarket shopping trolley.

Footage showed the suspect lifting the 18-month-old boy in an Asda in Kent as his mother stacked groceries onto the checkout.

The woman then proceeded to walk away with the child in her arms, before being stopped by the concerned mother.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident at the supermarket in Belvedere on Sunday April 23 to contact them.

Bexley Police said: "The mother of the child was at the checkout when a female lifted the child out of the shopping trolley and started to walk away with him. The mother obviously intervened and grabbed her child back.

"The female suspect was described as oriental and about 65 years old. She had black hair in a ponytail and was wearing glasses. She was wearing white trainers, red tracksuit bottoms and a long grey coat."