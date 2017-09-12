Police question man held in connection with death of daughter of Holby City actor

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie at Bestival is also being questioned on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug, police said.

Officers were alerted just before 1am on Monday to concerns for the welfare of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, who had attended the festival at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

The body of Ms Michie, from London, was found in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site.

A 28-year-old man from London, who was known to Ms Michie, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Dorset Police said the man, who remains in custody under caution, is also being interviewed on suspicion of supplying a controlled Class A drug.

A post-mortem examination on Monday showed no clear signs of an assault, police said.

Further examinations, including a toxicology report, will take place over the coming weeks in order to establish whether there are any substances in Ms Michie's system or other suspicious circumstances.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: "Detectives are working tirelessly to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

"A post mortem examination took place that was inconclusive and therefore we need to undertake a number of other examinations before we can establish why she died.

"The 28-year-old man arrested is in addition being interviewed on suspicion of supply of a controlled drug.

"He remains in custody today under caution in order to assist officers with the investigation. He was known to Louella.

"We continue to work with the festival organisers and our thoughts are with Louella's family at this extremely difficult time. We would ask that their privacy is respected."

In an interview with The Sun, former Coronation Street actor Mr Michie, 66, described his daughter's death as a "tragic accident".

"We've lost our angel. It's not murder - they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident," he told the paper.

"She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

In a statement, his agent said Mr Michie and his wife Carol asked for privacy during the "traumatic time".

Mr Michie played Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, having starred as Detective Inspector Robbie Ross in drama series Taggart from 1998 to 2010.

He currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in BBC medical drama Holby City and has two other children, Daisy and Sam.

Actor and director Richard Wilson, a close family friend, was the godfather of Ms Michie.

In a statement he said: "Richard Wilson, Louella's godfather, was very, very attached to her and does not feel able to comment at this present time."

Mr Wilson is believed to have first met Mr Michie on the set of period drama film A Passage To India in 1984.

In an interview with the Daily Record in 2012, Mr Michie told how his daughter Louella was born when he was acting in Mr Wilson's play Women Laughing in 1992.