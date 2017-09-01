Police pull car stolen 38 years ago from swamp after drought lowers water level

A car stolen in France's Champagne country in 1979 is to be reunited with its owner after police pulled it from a murky swamp - in surprisingly good condition but crawling with crayfish.

The pond owner alerted officers in Chalons-en-Champagne, 160 kilometres east of Paris, about the discovery, police said on Facebook.

The blue Peugeot 104 became visible because drought had caused the water level to drop.

The compact four-door hatchback - as much a feature of its time as flared trousers and disco - was four years old and on its third owner when it was declared stolen in the Champagne town of Reims in 1979, police said.

Plans are being made to reunite car and owner in the next few days, they added.

AP