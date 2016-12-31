Police officer shoots dead man armed with knife in family home

A deputy sheriff investigating a domestic dispute shot dead a man armed with a knife, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to the house in Loxahatchee, South Florida, early on Saturday about a man threatening family members with a knife.

Barbera said the man refused to comply with the deputies' commands. She said one deputy used a "non-lethal weapon" to knock the man to the ground.

According to Barbera, the man jumped up and lunged at the deputies attempting to arrest him.

Barbera said one deputy shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The races and names of the deputy and the man were not released.

Barbera said the deputy who fired the gun was placed on paid administrative leave.

