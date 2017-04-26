Police looking at how to speed up removal of 'inappropriate online content' after man kills baby live on Facebook

Police in Thailand are to look at how they can speed up the removal of "inappropriate online content" after a man killed his 11-month-old daughter in a live video on Facebook before taking his own life.

Officers found the bodies of 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay and the baby in an abandoned hotel in Phuket province after receiving reports of the video.

Police Col Jirasak Siemsak said Wuttisan and his wife had been arguing.

The man made the broadcast on Monday evening, and the video was made inaccessible by Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.

The two recordings had 370,000 views and were available for nearly 24 hours before being taken down.

The social network said it is already reviewing its policy, after the fatal shooting of a pensioner in Ohio last week.