Police issue warning after free climber is caught climbing giant wheel in Liverpool

A YouTube video blogger who climbed Liverpool's big wheel has prompted concerns over "exceptionally dangerous" free-climbing pursuits, Merseyside Police said.

Jason Osborne, 18, was seen climbing the Wheel of Liverpool shortly after 6.10am on March 23, when a member of public alerted police to his activities.

A video which has since appeared on Mr Osborne's YouTube channel shows him climbing the Merseyside tourist attraction, before being met by officers at ground level.

Merseyside Police said its officers "gave advice" to the keen parkour enthusiast, who said it was inadvisable for others to follow in his footsteps.

Mr Osborne told the Press Association said: "I've been practising parkour for around five years and climbing comes natural to me but I still take precautions.

"I'd also like to say this is done purely out of my own interest and wouldn't advise anyone to do it without training.

"Through parkour I have become confident in my own ability and have had years of climbing experience."

Inspector Steve Hardy, of Merseyside Police, said: "Climbing a structure such as this is exceptionally dangerous.

"While this may seem just like high jinks it could have terrible consequences.

"We would encourage people to be sensible when they are out and about and not put themselves and others in unnecessary danger."