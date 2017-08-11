Police investigating journalist's murder detain home-made submarine owner

The owner of a home-made submarine that sank south of Copenhagen has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Swedish journalist who was a passenger on the vessel.

Police said the man has denied killing the missing woman and said he dropped her off on an island on Thursday night.

Officers did not identify the owner, Peter Madsen, but he appeared on Danish television on Friday to discuss the submarine's sinking.

Deputy Police Inspector Jens Moller Jensen said investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the woman after the time Madsen reported she disembarked.

The submarine is lying in seven feet of water but divers have not been able to enter it safely yet, police said.