Police investigating family jobs claim search Francois Fillon's home

Investigators have searched the Paris home of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon in a probe into parliamentary jobs for his family members.

Two police officials said the search was carried out this morning.

Lawyers for Mr Fillon and his wife Penelope declined to comment on the search.

In a campaign rally in Nimes in southern France on Thursday night, Mr Fillon said: "My life has been put to the test in recent weeks" and is being "dissected" because of the jobs allegations.

He is struggling to keep his conservative party together amid discord over his decision to continue his campaign despite facing preliminary charges in the jobs investigation.

He denies wrongdoing in the case, in which he is accused of arranging taxpayer-funded jobs for his wife and two of his children that they never did.

"Standing before you is a fighter," he told the cheering crowd.

AP