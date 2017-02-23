Police investigating chemical attack at school arrest three pupils

A 12-year-old boy and two teenagers have been arrested after three other youngsters were injured in a chemical attack at a school in England.

The victims were taken to an east London hospital following the incident at the Sydney Russell School in Dagenham.

Police and paramedics were called to the disturbance between the pupils at around 2.11pm on Wednesday amid reports a "noxious substance" had been used.

Two of the victims have since been discharged from hospital, while the three suspects, boys aged 12, 13 and 15, remain in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We treated three patients at the scene and took them to a hospital in north-east London.

"Three other patients were all also treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment."

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses.