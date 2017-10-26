Police investigate after video surfaces of woman dragging child along pavement with a lead

Police in England are viewing CCTV footage after a woman was filming dragging a child along the pavement in Liverpool city centre.

The video clip of the woman shows her pulling the child, attached to a lead, as shoppers turn to look.

It has been since been widely shared on social media and has prompted an investigation by Merseyside Police.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm a report has been received in relation to a video of a woman and child in Liverpool city centre.

"Officers are currently reviewing CCTV and carrying out other lines of inquiry to establish the identity of the woman and child.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101 quoting the log 1482 of October 25."

The unnamed woman has spoken to the Liverpool Echo and insisted she is not a "bad mum" to her four-year-old son.

She told the newspaper: "My son has autism, he has meltdowns and throws himself on the floor.

"What I am doing in that video is the only way I can move him.

"He does it all the time and won't get up or let me pick him up. He just drops to the floor like a sack of spuds."